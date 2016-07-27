Chevron says to give CEO fewer stock options
Jan 30 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said it would give its top executive fewer stock options after shareholders expressed concern about executive pay.
July 27 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday that more than doubled as production fell and crude prices dropped.
The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $301 million, or $1.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $149.3 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.