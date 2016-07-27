July 27 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday that more than doubled as production fell and crude prices dropped.

The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $301 million, or $1.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $149.3 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)