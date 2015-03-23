WILLISTON, N.D., March 23 Whiting Petroleum Corp , the largest North Dakota oil producer, said on Monday it would sell 35 million shares of common stock to help cull its $5.63 billion debt load.

JPMorgan is running the company's stock offering.

Shares of Whiting fell 9 percent to $34.88 in after-hours trading after the offering was announced. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)