BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
WILLISTON, N.D., March 23 Whiting Petroleum Corp , the largest North Dakota oil producer, said on Monday it would sell 35 million shares of common stock to help cull its $5.63 billion debt load.
JPMorgan is running the company's stock offering.
Shares of Whiting fell 9 percent to $34.88 in after-hours trading after the offering was announced. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.