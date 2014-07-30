BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
July 30 Whiting Petroleum Corp, which produces oil in North Dakota and Colorado, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 12 percent as production rose across the company's portfolio.
The company posted net income of $151.4 million, or $1.26 per share in the fiscal second quarter, compared with $134.7 million, or $1.14 per share, in the year-ago period.
Production jumped 18 percent to 109,760 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Whiting agreed earlier this month to buy smaller rival Kodiak Oil & Gas Inc for $3.8 billion in stock, a deal that will make it the largest oil producer in North Dakota's prolific Bakken shale formation. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.