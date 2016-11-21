BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Nov 21 Tesoro Logistics LP said on Monday it would buy crude oil, natural gas and other gathering systems in North Dakota from a consortium for about $700 million.
Tesoro Logistics also said it would buy terminal and storage assets located in Martinez, California from a subsidiary of oil refiner Tesoro Corp for about $400 million.
Tesoro Corp owns about 34 percent of Tesoro Logistics.
The consortium selling the North Dakota assets include Whiting Oil and Gas Corp, GBK Investments LLC and WBI Energy Midstream LLC, Tesoro Logistics said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.