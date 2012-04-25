April 25 Whiting Petroleum Corp posted a profit below analysts' estimates for the first time in three quarters, hurt by higher costs, and the company raised its full-year production outlook.

The oil and gas company also raised its capital expenditure estimate for the year by $200 million to $1.8 billion.

Whiting lifted its production outlook to 79,235 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 82,515 boe/d. It earlier forecast 77,300 boe/d to 81,100 boe/d.

For the first quarter, average daily production rate rose 22 percent to 80,747 boe.

Whiting posted net income available to common shareholders of $98.2 million, or 83 cents a share, compared with $19.1 million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $563.7 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.06 per share, on revenue of $538.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which have gained about 13 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $55.91 on Wednesday on the New York stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)