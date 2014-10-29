(Adds earings comparisons, stock)
Oct 29 Oil and gas producer Whiting Petroleum
Corp posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday as production rose 33 percent at its North Dakota
wells.
The company, which is set to buy Kodiak Oil and Gas Inc
in December to become the largest North Dakota oil
producer, said it was watching the recent dips in the price of
oil closely, but believes its technology and efficient
operations help offset the drop. Whiting reported an 8 percent
drop in its realized crude price during the third quarter.
"Despite the recent pullback in oil prices, we remain
confident in our outlook for continued strong growth in our
production and reserves," Chief Executive James Volker said in a
statement.
Denver-based Whiting posted net income of $158 million, or
$1.32 per share, compared with $204 million, or $1.71 per share,
in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.24 per
share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $1.21 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil production rose 26 percent to 10.7 million barrels of
oil equivalent (boe).
Whiting expects to produce 11.1 million to 11.5 million boe
in the fourth quarter.
Shares of Whiting are down about 3 percent so far this year,
closing Wednesday trading at $60.03.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernard Orr)