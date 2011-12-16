* To list trust units on NYSE under symbol "WHZ"

Dec 16 Whiting USA Trust II filed with regulators to raise up to $385 million in an initial public offering of its trust units.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said Raymond James would be underwriting the offering.

The trust was formed this month by Whiting Petroleum Corp to own a non-operating stake in certain predominantly producing properties in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.

Whiting Petroleum is offering all the trust units and will receive the proceeds from the offering.

The trust intends to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHZ".

The filing did not reveal how many units the trust planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)