* To list trust units on NYSE under symbol "WHZ"
* Lists Raymond James as underwriter to offering
(Follows alerts)
Dec 16 Whiting USA Trust II filed with
regulators to raise up to $385 million in an initial public
offering of its trust units.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company said Raymond James would be underwriting
the offering.
The trust was formed this month by Whiting Petroleum Corp
to own a non-operating stake in certain predominantly
producing properties in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf
Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.
Whiting Petroleum is offering all the trust units and will
receive the proceeds from the offering.
The trust intends to list its units on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "WHZ".
The filing did not reveal how many units the trust planned
to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)