March 2 Whiting USA Trust II said it
expects to sell up to 16 million trust units at $19 to $21
apiece in its initial public offering.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, the trust said it had been
approved to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under
the symbol "WHZ."
In December, the trust filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to raise up to $385 million in the
IPO.
Raymond James and Morgan Stanley are acting as the lead
underwriters for the offering.
The trust was formed by Whiting Petroleum to own a
non-operating stake in certain predominantly producing
properties in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast and
Mid-Continent regions of the United States.
