Feb 11 Whitney Houston, regarded as one of
the world's best singers, died on Saturday in Beverly Hills,
California, at the age of 48, on the eve of the Grammy Awards.
Following are some key facts about Houston:
* Houston won six Grammys, 30 Billboard awards and 22
American Music Awards in her career. Her best-known songs
include "I will Always Love You" and "Saving All my Love for
You."
* She released seven studio albums, the most recent in 2009.
* Houston's movies included "The Bodyguard" in 1992 with
Kevin Costner and "The Preacher's Wife," with Denzel Washington,
and "Waiting to Exhale."
* Houston started out singing in her church gospel choir in
New Jersey at age 11 and released her first album in 1985 after
being discovered by record producer Clive Davis.
* Houston married Bobby Brown on July 18, 1992. They
divorced after 14 years and a tumultuous relationship fueled by
drugs.
* The last 10 years of Houston's life were dominated by drug
use, rumors of relapses and trips to rehab. In a 2002 TV
interview, she admitted using marijuana, cocaine, alcohol and
prescription drugs. She launched a comeback tour in 2009 and in
April 2010 she called media reports she was using drugs again
"ridiculous." In May 2011, Houston enrolled in a drug and
alcohol rehabilitation program.
(Reporting By Mary Slosson; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Peter
Cooney)