* Music industry honors pop star
* Fans to crowd streets near church where she once sang
* Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder to sing
By Christine Kearney
NEWARK, N.J. Feb 18 Soul, gospel and pop
music greats from the past and present are set to mourn Whitney
Houston on Saturday, one week after the sudden death of the
singer whose spectacular voice and best-selling albums made her
one of biggest pop stars of her era.
Houston, who died in a Beverly Hills hotel room last week,
recorded stirring love songs and vibrant, dance tunes during a
30-year career that peaked with her 1992 signature hit "I Will
Always Love You." She was due to be honored by family and
friends at a funeral service in her native Newark, New Jersey.
Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Houston's
cousin Dionne Warwick will perform at the New Hope Baptist
Church where Houston sang as a child in the choir with her
mother Cissy Houston, who once backed up Franklin.
Hollywood stars Kevin Costner and Tyler Perry and Houston's
mentor, record producer Clive Davis, were scheduled to deliver
remarks. Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Beyonce and Bill Cosby were
expected to attend the service.
Houston's family decided against a public memorial, but fans
were expected to crowd the streets around the church, funeral
home and nearby cemetery where she is due to be buried.
Many have left flowers, cards and balloons dedicated to the
singer who became an global star with her 1985 debut album that
included the hits "Saving All My Love For You," "How Will I
Know" and "Greatest Love Of All."
Houston was among the greatest singers of the 1980s and
1990s, but her personal life and marriage to singer Bobby Brown
was tumultuous. She admitted to heavy use of cocaine, marijuana,
alcohol and prescription pills.
But her death at age 48 shocked her family, fans and the
music industry. Houston was found underwater in a hotel bathtub
on the eve of the music industry's Grammy Awards. A cause of
death has yet to be determined.
STAY HOME, WATCH TV
Police urged fans to stay home and watch the funeral on the
Internet or TV. They planned to lock down the streets near the
invitation-only funeral.
Houston's life began surrounded by gospel and soul music
legends like Franklin and Warwick. She later forged new
territory for a black, female artist who brought R&B and gospel
touches into pop music's mainstream.
After her debut, her popularity grew exponentially with her
second album, "Whitney" (1987), with all four singles - "Didn't
We Almost Have It All", "So Emotional", "Where Do Broken Hearts
Go" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" - hitting
No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Her music videos featuring her 1980s style and innocent,
fun-loving image made her wildly popular around the world. In
the 1992 movie "The Bodyguard," co-starring Costner, Houston
played a character not far removed from her real self: an
international singing sensation coping with fame.
She made other films including "The Preacher's Wife," but
the 15-year period when she was married to singer Brown
coincided with a decline in the quality and frequency of her
albums. The couple, who have an 18-year-old daughter, Bobbi
Kristina Brown, divorced in 2007.
Houston's powerful voice suffered in recent years. On her
last world tour in 2010, she struggled to hit high notes.
She spoke publicly about her struggles with addiction. In a
2002 interview, TV journalist Diane Sawyer asked Houston what
was the "biggest devil" among her failings. Houston answered:
"Nobody makes me do anything I don't want to do. So the bigger
devil is me, I am either my best friend or my worst enemy."
