* Music industry, Hollywood stars honor pop star
* Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder sing at memorial service
* Fans show up near the church where Houston once sang
By Christine Kearney and Jonathan Allen
NEWARK, N.J. Feb 18 Stars, family and
friends mourned Whitney Houston in a spirited Baptist funeral
service at her hometown church on Saturday, a week after the
death of the singer whose spectacular voice made her one of the
biggest pop stars of her era.
Gospel and soul music greats, celebrities and family members
swayed to gospel hits and delivered tributes both sung and
spoken to the crowded New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, where
Houston honed her wide vocal range as a young choral singer with
her mother Cissy Houston, a backup singer for Aretha Franklin.
"Whitney returns home today to the place where it all
began," said actor Kevin Costner, who starred opposite Houston
in the 1992 hit film, "The Bodyguard."
He urged those around the world to "dry our tears, suspend
our sorrow - and perhaps our anger - just long enough, just long
enough to remember the sweet miracle of Whitney."
Houston, who died in a Beverly Hills hotel room last week,
recorded stirring love songs and vibrant dance tunes during a
30-year career that peaked with her 1992 signature hit "I Will
Always Love You" and paved the way for a generation of singers
that followed.
She was among the greatest singers of the 1980s and 1990s,
but later admitted to heavy use of cocaine, marijuana, alcohol
and prescription pills. Officials have said prescription drugs
were found in the hotel room where she died.
Her death at age 48 shocked her family, fans and the music
industry. Houston was found underwater in a hotel bathtub on the
eve of the music industry's Grammy Awards. Her cause of death
has yet to be determined.
She suffered a turbulent personal life and marriage to
singer Bobby Brown, who said in a statement he left the service
early after being repeatedly asked to move by security, who
prevented him from seeing the daughter he shared with Houston,
Bobby Kristina Brown, 18.
"This was a day to honor Whitney," Brown said. "I doubt
whether Whitney would have wanted this to occur."
During the service, her cousin and famed soul singer Dionne
Warwick read out a funeral poem and introduced music greats from
the past and present, including Alicia Keys who said "it was so
obvious the way she just crept into everybody's heart" before
singing an emotional rendition of "Prelude to a Kiss."
GOSPEL AND SOUL
Singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder spoke of once having "a
little crush" on Houston before singing a version of his 1982
R&B hit "Ribbon In The Sky," inserting the lyrics "No more,
Whitney, No more, Do you have to cry - You'll always be a ribbon
in the sky."
Others spoke eloquently of Houston's passion, strong-willed
spirit and once hopeful future, including Clive Davis, the
founder of her label Arista Records, who discovered and molded
Houston into a global pop phenomenon. He said shortly before she
died, Houston had promised she was getting back into shape.
"You wait for a voice like that for a lifetime. You wait
for a face like that, a smile like that, a presence like that,
for a lifetime. And when one person embodies it all it takes
your breath away," he said. "Music was her passion. Whitney
lived music. Whitney loved music."
R. Kelly performed the 2009 song he wrote for Houston, "I
Look To You," and director Tyler Perry talked about Houston's
"grace that led her all the way to the top of the charts." The
service was dominated by gospel music, by singers Kim Burrell,
Donnie McClurkin and others.
Houston's family decided against a public memorial, as was
done for pop star Michael Jackson after his 2009 death, but they
agreed to allow the four-hour service to be broadcast live by
television networks and on the Internet.
Many of Houston's fans left cards and balloons around the
church dedicated to the singer, who became a global star with
her 1985 debut album, which included the hits "Saving All My
Love For You," "How Will I Know" and "Greatest Love Of All."
Police urged fans to stay home and watch the funeral on the
Internet or television, but some flew and drove from around the
country to get as close as they could to the late singer.
"This is history," said fan Hedwig Berthold, 40, who flew
from Miami and watched the broadcast with dozens of others in a
nearby cafe. "I bought her records, I saw her concerts, I saw
her in the good times. So I wanted to be here for her final
farewell."
'THEY LOVED YOU'
Others gathered on the streets, including Wendy Saunders,
who drove from Detroit to pay her respects to Houston and said
"She meant so much to me," while Renee Taylor, from Baltimore,
held a sign, "You gave us more love than we will ever need."
Houston grew up surrounded by gospel and soul music legends
like Franklin - who fell ill and was unable to attend the
service - as well as Warwick. She later forged new territory for
a black female artist who brought R&B and gospel touches into
pop music's mainstream.
After her debut, her popularity grew exponentially with her
second album, "Whitney" (1987), with all four singles - "Didn't
We Almost Have It All," "So Emotional," "Where Do Broken Hearts
Go" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" - hitting
No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Her music videos featuring her 1980s style and innocent,
fun-loving image made her wildly popular around the world. In
"The Bodyguard," with Costner, Houston played a character not
far removed from her real self: an international singing
sensation coping with fame.
Costner recalled during his speech that Hollywood executives
were hesitant to cast Houston in her first starring role,
preferring "somebody white," but she soon won everyone over. He
also spoke of Houston's immense talent - and insecurities.
"The Whitney that I knew, despite her worldwide success and
fame, still wondered, 'Am I good enough, Am I pretty enough,
Will they like me?' It was the burden that made her great, and
the part that caused her to stumble in the end," he said.
"People didn't just like you, Whitney. They loved you."
She made other films, including "The Preacher's Wife," but
the 15-year period when she was married to singer Brown
coincided with a decline in the quality and frequency of her
albums. The couple, who have an 18-year-old daughter, Bobbi
Kristina Brown, divorced in 2007.
Houston's powerful voice suffered in recent years. On her
last world tour in 2010, she struggled to hit the high notes.
But the service ended by focusing on the old, soaring voice
she had promised to reclaim. Her inimitable "I Will Always Love
You," rang out as the casket was carried out of the church.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Reaney and Gianna Palmer;
editing by Anthony Boadle and Todd Eastham)