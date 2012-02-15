LONDON Feb 15 Five Whitney Houston songs had made it into the Top 40 in Britain's music charts by Wednesday, led by "I Will Always Love You" at No. 10, following her death on Saturday aged 48.

The Official Charts Company, which compiles Britain's music charts, added that a total of 27 Houston tracks were in the Top 200 as fans snapped up her music after her shock passing.

Since midnight on Saturday, 82,000 Houston singles and more than 37,000 albums had been sold in Britain as of Wednesday afternoon, when the mid-week charts are announced.

Dramatic sales boosts were also seen in recent years following the deaths of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles and Amy Winehouse in London.

According to music publication Billboard, more than 35 million Jackson albums were sold worldwide after he died. Houston was with the Sony Music record label, the same as Jackson.

Following is the list of Houston songs in Britain's Top 40 music chart as of Wednesday:

10. I Will Always Love You

14. I Wanna Dance With Somebody

29. One Moment In Time

30. My Love Is Your Love

34. I Have Nothing. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Jill Serjeant)