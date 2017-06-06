BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
GENEVA, June 6 The World Health Organization published a new classification of antibiotics on Tuesday that aims to fight drug resistance, with penicillin-type drugs recommended as the first line of defence while colistin should not be used unless absolutely necessary.
In its annual "model list of essential medicines", the WHO also said Roche's well-known flu drug, oseltamivir, may be removed from the recommended list unless new information supports its use in seasonal and pandemic influenza outbreaks. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: