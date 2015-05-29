(Adds Dow comment)
By Carey Gillam
May 29 The World Health Organization is set to
examine a widely used pesticide and agribusiness is bracing for
bad news, less than three months after the group classified
another popular herbicide as "probably" cancer-causing.
Twenty-four scientists representing WHO's International
Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) will analyze scientific
findings regarding links between cancer in humans and the
herbicide known as 2,4-D at a June 2-9 meeting in Lyon, France.
A separate group of IARC scientists in March unanimously
decided to classify glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto
Co's Roundup weedkiller, as "probably carcinogenic to
humans." The designation prompted outrage and calls for a
retraction from Monsanto, and demands by some public officials
and consumers for bans on the pesticide.
Many believe the same could happen for 2,4-D.
"I do think they are going to upgrade 2,4-D," said Michael
Hansen, a senior scientist at Consumers Union who has served on
an advisory committee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture as
well as an expert on WHO consultation projects.
"There is just as strong, or even a stronger case (for links
to cancer), on 2,4-D than there was for glyphosate," he said.
IARC's work is of particular concern to Dow AgroSciences, a
unit of Dow Chemical Co. The company manufactures 2,4-D
and this year is rolling out a product that combines 2,4-D with
glyphosate after approval from the Environmental Protection
Agency last year.
Dow will have representatives at the meeting, and a 2,4-D
task force backed by Dow funded an analysis of 14 studies that
refutes concerns about 2,4-D and cancer that has been submitted
to IARC.
"The epidemiology evidence does not support an association
between 2,4-D and NHL (non-Hodgkin lymphoma), gastric cancer, or
prostate cancer risk," said Julie Goodman, a scientist and
consultant working for the 2,4-D task force.
However, a different analysis of scientific studies did find
cancer connections with 2,4-D, said IARC scientist Maria Leon,
who co-authored that analysis last year.
There were indications that farm exposure to 2,4-D was
associated with a 40 percent higher risk of NHL. Determining the
strength of the evidence will be up to the IARC working group,
Leon said.
Maarten Bosland, a U.S. cancer scientist and member of the
IARC group evaluating 2,4-D, said he knows the work will be
closely watched.
"There is nothing that anybody can say at this point. We
haven't seen all the evidence," Bosland said.
Critics for years have said 2,4-D has clear ties to cancer
and note that it was an ingredient in Agent Orange, a defoliant
used in the Vietnam War linked to cancers in soldiers. But
agribusiness interests, U.S. regulators and others say that a
different ingredient in Agent Orange was behind the health
problems, and that there is no solid evidence of cancer
connected to 2,4-D.
Dow said "no national regulatory authority in the world
considers 2,4-D a carcinogen."
A coalition of U.S. farmer and environmental groups have
sued the EPA, seeking to overturn approval for Dow's new
herbicide.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Missouri; Editing by
Richard Chang)