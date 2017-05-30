May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.

The hedge fund in April nominated four directors to the upscale grocer's board, including former Gap Inc CEO Glenn Murphy, former Harris Teeter Supermarkets CEO Thomas "Tad" Dickson and former Barclays stock analyst Meredith Adler.

The fund reported an 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27. (bit.ly/2qxnVJk)

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)