UK's Imagination Tech up for sale after bruising battle with Apple
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
The $42 per share offer represents a premium of 27 percent to the upmarket grocery chain's Thursday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares