By Lauren Hirsch
| June 16
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
last year to move an investment banking veteran to
Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a
top banker defending companies against activist investors, has
paid off handsomely.
Goldman advised Amazon.com Inc and Evercore advised
Whole Foods Markets Inc on Amazon's $13.7 billion
acquisition of Whole Foods that will see the U.S. organic
grocery chain become part of the world's largest internet
retailer.
The deal was Amazon's first valued at more than $1 billion,
making it a coveted trophy for investment bankers in search of
fees and glory.
Goldman had laid the ground for this moment. Last year, it
dispatched senior bankers to several North American cities where
big companies are based, including Atlanta, Toronto and Seattle.
One of those bankers, David Eisman, moved from San Francisco
to Seattle to help lead a small team tasked with strengthening
ties with the city's biggest companies, including Amazon,
Microsoft Corp and Starbucks Corp.
When Amazon decided to approach Whole Foods last month, it
picked Goldman for advice. Eisman advised the company alongside
fellow Goldman bankers Colin Ryan, who focuses on technology
mergers, and Cosmo Roe, who focuses on consumer and retail
companies.
Evercore itself clinched a role in the deal with the help of
a Goldman alumnus. Last year, Evercore poached Goldman's head of
activism defense Bill Anderson, who for more than 12 years had
advised more than 175 companies on how to tackle activist
investors and hostile bids.
When Jana Partners LLC in April said it had raised its stake
in Whole Foods in April and pushed for a sale of the company,
Whole Foods interviewed several investment banks to hire an
adviser to help defend against the activist hedge fund.
"From the moment Jana had announced its stake in Whole Foods
... an onslaught of attention from media and banks ensued,"
Whole Foods' chief executive, John Mackey, said in a Texas
Monthly article this month.
Whole Foods' conversations with banks took place before the
company was approached by Amazon, so Goldman was also vying for
a role with Whole Foods. With Anderson among its ranks, however,
Evercore prevailed.
When Amazon approached, Whole Foods turned again to
Evercore. Anderson advised Whole Foods alongside senior Evercore
bankers Eduardo Mestre and William Hiltz.
Goldman now stands to receive $30 million to $35 million in
advisory fees, while Evercore stands to receive $40 million to
$50 million, according to estimates from investment banking
advisory firm Freeman & Co LLC.
Goldman and Bank of America Corp, which provided
bridge financing to Amazon, could receive between $35 million
and $50 million in debt arranging fees, according to Freeman.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Additional reporting
by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)