(Repeats June 16 story for wider distribution.)
By Lisa Baertlein and Harriet McLeod
LOS ANGELES/MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 16 The
merger that shook food and retail stocks on Friday - Amazon.com
Inc's proposed deal to buy Whole Foods Market Inc
- rattled some employees of the upscale grocery chain
who expressed fears ranging from layoffs to the loss of their
laid-back corporate culture.
The online retailer hopes the $13.7 billion acquisition
helps it disrupt the grocery business and expand its real-world
store footprint.
Carmen Clark, 37, a six-year employee at a store in Mount
Pleasant, South Carolina, said some workers worry that
Amazon-led automation could lead to job cuts. "Everybody's been
kind of joking that it's going to be robots and drones," Clark
said of potential changes from Amazon, which uses robots in its
warehouses and is testing drones for delivery.
But she is giving Amazon the benefit of the doubt. "I have
purchased from Amazon for five years. It's a good company," she
said.
Reuters approached a dozen employees in California, New
York, Illinois, South Carolina and Rhode Island. Many said they
had been told by managers not to speak to reporters.
Several workers expressed relief and happiness about the
planned sale, which came as Whole Foods faced pressure from
hedge fund investor Jana Partners to improve results.
Whole Foods recently overhauled its board and redoubled
cost-cutting efforts, seeking to change a high-price image that
has tagged it with the nickname "Whole Paycheck."
But Whole Foods has lost market share to rivals Kroger Co
, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp
and others that have elbowed into the natural and
organic segment Whole Foods pioneered.
Some workers at the nonunion grocery chain wondered whether
Amazon, known for its hard-driving culture, would mean big
changes to their pay, benefits or employment.
"I think that they are a very profit-driven company, so
there might be some streamlining as far as labor," said Sasha
Hardin, 28, of the Mount Pleasant store, who has been with Whole
Foods for 6-1/2 years.
A Los Angeles deli worker in his 30s, who is expecting his
first child this summer, is worried about layoffs. "I want to
keep working," said the worker, who did not want his name used.
Whole Foods has a corporate culture that prizes inclusive
decision-making, such as allowing workers to vote on benefits
every three years and disclosing executive pay.
"I've heard that Amazon's culture is really cutthroat. That
worries me," one bagger at a Providence, Rhode Island, store
said.
At least one customer was concerned that an Amazon purchase
would further distance Whole Foods from its roots as a purveyor
of premium, organic and specialty foods.
"This store has become a money-making machine," said Tony
Castro, a 40-year-old private chef, who shops daily in Whole
Foods' sprawling downtown Los Angeles store.
(Additional reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago, Svea
Herbst-Bayliss in Providence, R.I., and Daniel Trotta in New
York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)