April 27 Whole Foods Market Inc won the
dismissal of a lawsuit by a well-known animal rights group that
accused the grocery chain of deceiving consumers into believing
the meat it sells is raised more humanely than normal, resulting
in overcharges.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said the use by
Whole Foods of a five-step rating system for beef, chicken, pork
and turkey was a "sham," because it was not enforced against
suppliers, and the standards were at best little better than
normal industry practices.
In a decision late on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge
Nathanael Cousins in San Jose, California said PETA failed to
show that Whole Foods' alleged misrepresentations on in-store
signs, placards and napkins defrauded consumers into overpaying.
Cousins said statements such as "great-tasting meat from
healthy animals" and "raised right tastes right" amounted to
permissible "puffery" by the Austin, Texas-based company.
He also said the statement that "no cages" were used to
raise broiler chickens was not misleading merely because Whole
Foods failed to also disclose that poultry suppliers normally do
not use cages in the first place.
"Retailers do not have a duty to disclose product
information unless it relates to a consumer safety issue," and
PETA did not raise any such issues, Cousins wrote.
The lawsuit was brought by PETA and Lori Grass of Portola
Valley, California, a town south of San Francisco. It sought
class-action status for California consumers who bought Whole
Foods meat products over four years.
Neither Whole Foods nor the plaintiffs' lawyer, Steve
Berman, immediately responded to requests for comment.
