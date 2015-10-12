By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 12 Whole Foods Market Inc
on Monday said it made a minority investment in
Mendocino Farms, an 11-unit, upscale sandwich chain known for
its indulgent sandwiches and salads made from ingredients such
as humanely raised, antibiotic-free pork.
Whole Foods declined to disclose the size of its investment
in the popular Los Angeles-based chain or other details related
to the partnership.
Mendocino Farms said the partnership will include testing
Mendocino Farms venues inside select Whole Foods Market stores
and new value-priced 365 by Whole Foods Market stores in
California, as well as using the proceeds to prepare for its
expansion into the San Diego and San Francisco Bay Area markets
in late 2016.
Whole Foods last month said it would reduce staff by 1,500
employees, or 1.6 percent, as it works to lower prices and
better compete with mainstream retailers that are making
aggressive moves into the natural and organic niche it
pioneered.
Profit-hungry investors, eyeing big gains like those seen at
so-called fast casual chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill
and Shake Shack are closely monitoring a new crop of
similar chains, including Mendocino Farms.
Mendocino Farms describes itself as a family business
co-founded by the husband-and-wife team of Mario Del Pero and
Ellen Chen.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie
Adler)