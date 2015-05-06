By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 6 Whole Foods Market Inc
on Wednesday said same-store sales growth cooled in the
latest quarter, even as it cut prices further and rolled out its
first national advertising campaign, and shares tumbled more
than 9 percent in after-hours trading.
Same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for
retailers, rose 3.6 percent for the second quarter ended April
12 from a year earlier. That was slower than the 4.5 percent
growth in the first quarter and less than the 5.3 percent gain
expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
Same-store sales for the U.S. organic and natural food
supermarket chain were up 2.8 percent for the current quarter
through May 3.
Whole Foods pioneered the grocery segment it now dominates,
but investors worry that it could lose share to specialty
retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Fresh
Market Inc and Trader Joe's, as well as mainstream
retailers such as Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
.
Whole Foods shares fell $4.51 to $43.25 in extended trade.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)