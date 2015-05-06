(Adds executive comment, details on new stores, sales trends)

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES May 6 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said same-store sales growth cooled in the latest quarter and announced plans to debut a new chain of smaller, more value-focused shops next year.

The company, which dominates the natural and organic grocery category, faces increasing competition from specialty and mainstream retailers. Whole Foods executives said the new stores will be designed for influential and tech-savvy millennial shoppers.

"We see it as complementary," John Mackey, Whole Foods co-founder and co-chief executive, said of the new concept. "You have to be willing to evolve with the marketplace ... to serve your customers better."

Whole Foods' same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for retailers, rose 3.6 percent for the second quarter ended April 12 from a year earlier. That was slower than the 4.5 percent growth in the first quarter and less than the 5.3 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Executives attributed the deceleration to myriad factors including competition from mainstream and specialty retailers and "severe cannibalization" from its own stores in places like Chicago and Florida.

Whole Foods shares tumbled more than 11 percent in after-hours trading.

Same-store sales for the U.S. organic and natural food supermarket chain were up 2.8 percent for the current quarter through May 3.

Whole Foods pioneered the segment it now dominates, but investors worry that it could lose share to specialty retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Fresh Market Inc and Trader Joe's, as well as mainstream retailers such as Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

The Austin, Texas-based company has been cutting prices on fresh produce and other perishable goods as it works to shed its "Whole Paycheck" nickname and its reputation for high prices. It recently ran its first national advertising campaign and is testing a shopper loyalty program.

Whole Foods' second-quarter net income rose 11 percent to $158 million, or 44 cents per share.

Total sales were up almost 10 percent to $3.65 billion.

The company reiterated its 2015 forecasts for sales growth of more than 9 percent and same-store sales growth in the low to mid-single digit percentages.

Whole Foods, which has 417 stores, said it expects to cross the 500-store mark in fiscal 2017.

Whole Foods shares fell $5.34 to $42.38 in extended trade.