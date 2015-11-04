Nov 4 Whole Foods Market Inc on
Wednesday said same-store sales contracted in the fiscal fourth
quarter, hurt by competition among its own stores and mainstream
retailers as well as negative publicity surrounding a New York
City overcharging scandal.
The Austin, Texas-based chain's same-store sales, a closely
watched performance gauge for retailers, fell 0.2 percent for
the fourth quarter that ended Sept. 27, less than the 0.7
percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
Those sales were up 1.3 percent for the third quarter, 3.6
percent in the second quarter and 4.5 percent in the first
quarter.
The deceleration has troubled investors in Whole Foods,
which is fighting to keep a grip on the natural and organic
grocery category it pioneered and long dominated.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew
Hay)