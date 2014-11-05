Nov 5 Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc
, which specializes in organic and natural food products,
reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company
gained market share and launched new products.
The company's net income rose to $128 million, or 35 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, from $121
million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $3.25 billion.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ramkumar Iyer
in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)