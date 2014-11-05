(Adds forecast, details, shares, background)
Nov 5 Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the
company increased its market share and launched new products.
Shares of the largest U.S. organic and natural food
supermarket chain rose 8.1 percent in after-hours trading as it
also gave an upbeat forecast for next year.
Same-store sales, a major gauge of performance for
retailers, rose 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Sept.
28, in line with the average analyst estimates, according to
Consensus Metrix.
The strong results allay concerns that Whole Foods was
losing its share of the upmarket grocery sector it pioneered in
the face of rising competition from Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
and Fresh Market Inc, as well as mainstream
retailers such as Kroger Co.
Whole Foods did not detail its market share gains or list
its new products but it is cutting prices on fresh produce and
other perishable goods as it works to shed its "Whole Paycheck"
nickname for high prices.
The grocer for the first time is running a national
advertising campaign and testing a shopper loyalty program.
It is also working to stay ahead of rivals by launching a
"responsibly grown" rating system for the produce and flowers it
sells. Whole Foods already has its own ratings system for meat.
Whole Foods forecast 2015 sales growth "over 9 percent" and
comparable sales growth in the low to mid-single digits.
Analysts on average expected sales of $15.84 billion in
fiscal 2015, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net income rose to $128 million, or 35 cents
per share, in the quarter, higher than the average analyst
estimate of 32 cents per share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $3.25 billion and the company
raised its dividend by a penny to 13 cents per share.
