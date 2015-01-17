(Recasts, adds comments from activists, Whole Foods)
By Ross Kerber and Tanvi Mehta
BOSTON/BENGALURU Jan 16 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Friday backed off a ruling it made on
when companies may ditch shareholder proposals, drawing praise
from activists aiming to add their own directors at grocer Whole
Foods Market Inc and other companies.
The SEC said it "will express no views" in the current proxy
season on challenges to shareholder proposals that cite similar
pending management proposals. That decision followed questions
over its application of rules in a case involving the
Texas-based grocery chain.
The decision could boost the fortunes of scores of so-called
"proxy access" shareholder resolutions seeking the right of
investors to list their own director nominees on companies'
ballots.
Governance activists have pursued proxy access reforms for
years, with a few successes. They got a setback in December when
Whole Foods was told by the SEC that it could skip holding a
vote on a change proposed by a small shareholder, James
McRitchie.
He wanted to allow individuals or groups of shareholders who
collectively owned 3 percent of the company for three years to
be able to nominate up to two directors on the company's proxy.
Whole Foods argued the idea would conflict with its own proposal
to allow a single shareholder owning 9 percent or more of the
company for five years to put directors on the proxy.
Activists had complained to the SEC that the higher
threshold undercut the reform. Citing the Whole Foods decision,
roughly two dozen other U.S. companies, ranging from
ConocoPhillips to eBay Inc., also had asked the
SEC for permission to skip votes on resolutions.
Many of the resolutions were filed by New York City
Comptroller Scott Stringer, who oversees its pension funds.
In a statement, Stringer commended the SEC's decision said
and the challenge to his proposals "shows that companies are
trying to game this process in a way the commission could not
have intended."
Officials in his office declined to discuss what exact
impact the SEC's move might have on their proposals. But
McRitchie, the sponsor of the proposal at Whole Foods, said in
an email that the decision was "a great victory for
shareholders."
"Whole Foods no longer can exclude my proposal under the
cover of a no-action letter from the SEC. I will insist they
include my proposal in their proxy," he wrote.
A Whole Foods spokeswoman said it is reviewing the SEC's
statement.
(Editing by Andre Grenon and Ken Wills)