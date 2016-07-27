(Adds background, updates share move)

July 27 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday forecast earnings for the current quarter below Wall Street's estimate, sending its shares down more than 3 percent in after-hours trading.

The nation's largest natural and organic grocery chain reported a decline in same-store sales for its fiscal third quarter ended July 3 but said the same-store sales declines are slowly easing.

The retailer has been working to shake its "Whole Paycheck" reputation for lofty prices and stay a step ahead of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Kroger Co and other mainstream grocers that are expanding into the specialty realm Whole Foods pioneered.

The Austin, Texas-based retailer forecast fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 23 cents to 24 cents per share, below analysts' average profit estimate of 25 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the first three weeks of the fiscal fourth quarter, through July 24, same-store sales were down 2.4 percent.

For the fiscal third quarter, sales at established stores fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier, marking a fourth straight quarterly decline.

Same-store sales had dropped 3 percent in the second quarter, 1.8 percent in the first quarter and 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Net income for the third quarter fell 22 percent to $120 million, or 37 cents per share, matching the average analyst per-share profit estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which recently cut labor costs by centralizing marketing and some purchasing, in May debuted the first store in its more affordable chain called 365 by Whole Foods Market.

Analysts worry about competition from other supermarkets as well as from 365 itself will affect Whole Foods. One analyst recently noted that the Whole Foods near the 365 store in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood appeared to have lowered prices to be more line with its newer cousin - fueling worries about cannibalization.

Whole Foods opened its second 365 store two weeks ago and plans a third location this year.

Whole Foods opened its second 365 store two weeks ago and plans a third location this year.

Shares of Whole Foods were down 3.4 percent at $32.50 in after-hours trading.