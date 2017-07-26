FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whole Foods profit down as same-store sales declines persists
July 26, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 12 hours ago

Whole Foods profit down as same-store sales declines persists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 26 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc , which has agreed to be bought by Amazon.com for $13.7 billion, on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit decline after same-store sales fell for the eighth quarter in a row.

Net income fell to $106 million, or 33 cents per share, from $120 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based upscale grocer reported a 1.9 percent drop in same-store sales for the third quarter that ended July 2. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

