GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
WHOLE FOODS SHARES TO RESUME QUOTATION AT 9:45 AM ET, RESUME TRADING AT 9:50 AM ET - NASDAQ
SHANGHAI, June 22 Excitement over China's MSCI's inclusion continued to spur Chinese equities on Thursday, with banking shares taking the baton from consumer players in driving the blue-chip CSI300 index to the highest level in 1-1/2 years.
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday as miners gained on rising commodity prices and financial stocks turned positive after two straight sessions of losses.