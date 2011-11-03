* Q4 EPS $0.42 vs Street view $0.42

* Identical-store sales gain misses analysts' view

* Shares fall almost 5 percent after hours (Adds executive and analyst comment, updates share price)

By Lisa Baertlein

Nov 2 Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O) said a key sales gauge rose less than analysts had expected, and its shares fell almost 5 percent after hours.

Financial results from the Austin, Texas-based company, which caters to health-conscious and generally upscale shoppers, have defied the volatile economy for many months.

"Expectations were incredibly high going into the quarter," Jefferies & Co analyst Scott Mushkin said.

Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings made a gain that many of the company's rivals would envy -- but just matched analysts' expectations.

The biggest U.S. grocery chain focused on selling organic and natural food products said on Wednesday that net income rose 31 percent to $75.5 million, or 42 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 25. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a profit of 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose more than 12 percent to $2.4 billion.

Closely watched identical-store sales, which exclude relocations and expansions, increased 8.4 percent, short of the 9.1 percent gain analysts, on average, had expected, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Whole Foods was harder hit than its more mainstream rivals when the U.S. economy slid into recession, but its focus on value has helped lure customers back to the chain, which carries many healthy and gourmet products not easily found elsewhere.

Kroger Co (KR.N) had a 5.3 percent gain in identical-supermarket sales, excluding fuel, in its latest quarter, while Safeway Inc SWY.N posted a 1.5 percent gain. At Supervalu Inc (SVU.N), that measure fell 1.8 percent in the latest quarter.

John Mackey, Whole Foods' co-founder and co-chief executive, told Reuters that the company's prices are competitive with those found at stores run by the likes of Kroger, Safeway and Supervalu.

"They're on par if you compare like products with like products," Mackey said.

Whole Foods repeated its forecast for fiscal 2012 earnings of $2.21 to $2.26 per share. That forecast assumes identical-store sales growth of 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent.

The company soon will operate five pilot Wellness Clubs in its stores. Members have access to things like classes, wellness experts and discounts. Mackey said the number of Wellness Clubs in stores could grow to 15 or 20 in 2012, when online access also may be added.

Whole Foods' board on Wednesday announced a 40 percent increase Whole Foods' quarterly dividend to 14 cents per share.

Company shares, which closed at $70.56 on Nasdaq, fell to $67.08 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Richard Chang and Carol Bishopric)