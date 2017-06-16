By Martinne Geller and Toby Sterling
| LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 16
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 16 Amazon.com Inc's
$14 billion takeover of Whole Foods Market sent
shockwaves across the Atlantic on Friday as investors weighed
the implications for Europe's supermarkets from an accelerated
push by the e-commerce juggernaut into traditional food retail.
Amazon has already been expanding its Fresh grocery delivery
business in European cities such as London and Berlin, but its
purchase of a bricks-and-mortar supermarket chain, even one as
small in Europe and high-end as Whole Foods, raises the prospect
of tougher competition and more acquisitions.
"To hear that it's actually buying an existing retailer
confirms its intentions in the area and that obviously leads to
further competition in what is already a fiercely competitive
market," said Laith Khalaf, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Large European retailers' shares were down in afternoon
trading. Ahold Delhaize closed down 9 percent in
Amsterdam due in part to its large U.S. exposure, but Tesco
was down 5 percent in London and Carrefour
was down 3 percent in Paris.
The news shook a grocery sector that is already grappling
with consumer unease, currency volatility, geopolitical
uncertainty and increased competition from the German hard
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Shares were already wobbly on Friday following a big profit
warning from Kroger, the largest U.S. operator.
"People are very nervous. And then they see this and they
think – 'if online is going to kill offline, what am I doing in
the sector? Sell'," said Fernand de Boer, analyst at Petercam in
Amsterdam.
The news also has implications longer term, as some saw the
acquisition of Whole Foods, whose only European stores are nine
in Britain, as merely a first step.
"Clearly whoever and whatever Amazon looks at, the fallout
from that is who they don't take over," said Shore Capital
analyst Clive Black in London. "Amazon has the ability to put
the fear of God in any of its competitors."
Black estimated it would still be a couple years before
Amazon might buy another large British grocer, as it will need
time to integrate Whole Foods with its existing food business.
"I would have thought it'd be somewhere down the line but
who knows. Amazon's got the resource capability to buy whatever
it wants."
He said the move also suggests that the future of grocery
retail is not just online, where profits are gobbled up by the
complex and costly need to deliver food.
Still, internet sales of food and drink exceeded $74 billion
last year worldwide, up from $29 billion in 2011, according to
Euromonitor International, which predicts it to reach $116
billion by 2021.
Though large, e-commerce still only represents a small
fraction of overall grocery shopping. South Koreans do the most
shopping online, according to a report last year by Kantar
Worldpanel, which said online accounted for 17 percent of
overall grocery sales there. Japan and Britain are No. 2 and 3,
both clocking in at around 7 percent.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans)