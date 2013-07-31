Indonesia January retail sales grow 6.3 pct y/y
JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's retail sales in January grew 6.3 percent from a year earlier, a much slower pace than in December, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Thursday.
July 31 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit that beat Wall Street's view, but the company said the growth rate for closely watched same-store sales has slowed so far in the current quarter, and its shares slipped 1.2 percent in extended trading.
Same-store sales, a key gauge of performance for retailers, jumped 7.5 percent for the quarter that ended July 7.
So far in the fiscal fourth quarter, same-store sales are up 5.8 percent.
Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods, the largest U.S. natural and organic grocery chain, said third-quarter net income increased 21 percent to $142 million, or 38 cents per share - a penny better than the average estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Whole Foods shares were down 66 cents to $54.94 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)
JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's retail sales in January grew 6.3 percent from a year earlier, a much slower pace than in December, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Thursday.
March 9 Countrywide Plc's profit more than halved in 2016 as the largest estate agency by revenue in Britain saw a slump in demand due to higher property tax and the country's vote to leave the European Union last year.
GENEVA, March 8 Supercars are famed for their exclusivity, but they don't get much rarer than the 800 horsepower SCG 0003S being shown off by American Ferrari collector Jim Glickenhaus at the Geneva car show this year. Only 10 will be built.