Jan 22 WH Smith PLC : * Trading performance for the 20 weeks to 18 January * Total sales were down 4% with like-for-like (lfl) sales also down 4% for the

20 weeks * In travel, total sales were up 2% with lfl sales down 1% * High street performed in line with our expectations, with total sales down 7%

and lfl sales down 6% * Improvement in gross margin in both divisions * Confident in making further progress in the year * Source text