LONDON Nov 14 British books, newspaper and
stationery retailer WH Smith said underlying revenues
fell 4 percent over the last 10 weeks, hit by a dip in sales at
its high street stores.
The 221-year-old group said on Thursday like-for-like sales
at its 615 high street stores fell 6 percent in the 10 weeks to
Nov. 9 and that "the current climate continues to be uncertain."
Its travel division, made up of outlets at airports, railway
stations, motorway service stations, hospitals and workplaces,
saw like-for-like sales drop 2 percent during the period but
that its store opening plan at home and abroad continued to make
good progress.
WH Smith now has more than 140 shops outside the UK, either
open or soon to open. Its travel business has over 670 outlets.
The firm said as of Nov. 13 it had purchased 0.65 million
shares and returned 6 million pounds to shareholders.