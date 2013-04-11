LONDON, April 11 British books and stationery
retailer WH Smith posted a 5 percent rise in pretax
profits in the first half of 2013, with cost cuts helping to
improve gross margin and offset falling sales, the company said
on Thursday.
Pretax profit for the group hit 69 million pounds ($105.75
million) for the 6 months ending 28 February, as the company's
travel operations in airports, railway stations and motorway
service areas posted profits up 7 percent.
That outperformed the high street part of the business where
pretax profit grew just 2 percent.
Overall, group total sales on a like-for-like basis were
down 5 percent but gross margin improved 160 basis points,
helped by cost cutting.
"We expect the trading environment to remain challenging
however the business is in good shape and is well positioned for
continued growth in both the UK and internationally," said Kate
Swann, making the last results announcement before she stands
down as chief executive in July.
Swann, 49, is credited for turning around the business,
streamlining operations and initiating buyback programmes that
have helped WH Smith win favour with investors and analysts.
Shares in the group are up 51 percent in the last three years.
Steve Clarke, managing director of the company's High Street
division will take over as chief executive on July 1.
The company has also gained a foothold in the Chinese market
- it is set to open 30 kiosks in China, as part of a total of
121 units either opened or won in its international division.
Shares in the firm opened 2.2 percent higher, valuing the
business at around 945 million pounds.