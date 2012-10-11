UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said Chief Executive Kate Swann will step down on June 30, after being at the helm for nine years.
The company named Steve Clarke, managing director of its High Street division, as Swann's successor. Clarke will take charge from July 1.
WH Smith said Clarke's appointment was part of its long-term succession plan.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources