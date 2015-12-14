TEL AVIV Dec 14 Israeli flavour and fine ingredients maker Frutarom Industries said on Monday it has agreed to buy savoury flavour maker Wiberg of Austria for 119 million euros ($130 million).

Wiberg had sales of about 155 million euros in 2015.

Frutarom also said it was raising its sales target to $2 billion by 2020 with an EBITDA profit margin from core activity above 22 percent. Last month it said it aimed for sales of more than $1.5 billion by 2020.

"The Wiberg acquisition is the largest strategic acquisition we have carried out so far and the first we'll be carrying through in 2016," Frutarom Chief Executive Ori Yehudai said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)