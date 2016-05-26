May 26 WIDWIN NETWORKS Corp. :

* Says 3.6 billion won worth of its 12th bonds with warrants have been exercised into 2.9 million shares of the company at 1,235 won per share on May 26

* Listing date of June 9 for all the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zmRDKY

