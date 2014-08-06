VIENNA Aug 6 Wienerberger, the
world's biggest brickmaker, will post solid results this year
and intends to generate 100 million euros ($134 million) by 2016
by selling non-core property, Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch told
Austrian paper Wirtschaftsblatt.
"We will present very solid results this year and get to the
profit zone. You will see: we are growing while other building
materials companies get into a tailspin," he was quoted as
saying in an interview printed on Wednesday.
Scheuch said this year would still be difficult for some
countries in central and eastern Europe including Hungary, the
former Yugoslav states, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
"The great hopes in Poland this year have developed more
modestly," he said. Markets in Romania and Bulgaria had already
found a floor and Russia was developing well, although
Wienerberger was just a small regional player there.
Western Europe was patchy, with British construction starts
stronger than expected while Austria, Switzerland and
Scandinavia were stable. The Netherlands, Italy and France were
proving to be tougher than expected, he said.
The U.S. housing construction market was in line with its
cautious outlook, but there was a solid upward trend in new
flats, he said.
Scheuch said Wienerberger would sell non-core properties in
a structured way by 2016. "Overall we expected to raise around
100 million euros. This year it will probably be around 10
million, but we have no time pressure at all," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7486 euro)
