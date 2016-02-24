VIENNA Feb 24 Austrian building materials
group Wienerberger AG on Wednesday posted its first
full-year net profit in four years, helped by solid demand for
single- and two-family houses in Britain and the Netherlands.
The world's biggest brickmaker reported a 2015 net profit of
36.5 million euros ($40.2 million), far exceeding an average
analyst forecast of 25.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Full-year revenue reached 2.97 billion euros, in line with
expectations.
The company said it will propose a dividend of 0.20 euros
per share for 2015.
After years of restructuring during which Wienerberger
diversified from a pure brick maker and managed to gain leading
positions as a plastic and ceramic pipes producer, Chief
Executive Heimo Scheuch said he expects revenue and earnings to
grow further in coming years.
The goal for 2016 operating earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 405 million euros
after 370 million in 2015, Scheuch told journalists late on
Tuesday.
By 2020, Wienerberger aims for an operating EBITDA "well
above" 600 million euros on revenue of more than 4 billion.
"As we continued to enhance diversification in 2015, we now
have the chance to grow organically in markets which used to be
characterized by stagnation and decline", Scheuch said.
Last year's earnings benefited from an increasing demand for
new homes in the Netherlands and higher prices in its key market
Britain.
A British decision to leave the European Union would have
grave consequences for residential construction in the country,
Scheuch said.
"England relies on workers from EU countries," he said. "In
construction, in the service sector; everyone who knows his way
around England knows that a lot of people are out and about
there."
($1 = 0.9081 euro)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by G Crosse)