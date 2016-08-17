BRIEF-India fixes agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18
Feb 1 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday fixed the country's agriculture credit target at 10 trillion rupees for 2017/18.
VIENNA Aug 17 Wienerberger reported unexpectedly low earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its second quarter, partly due to a weaker British pound and a difficult environment in Britain, a major market for the world's biggest brickmaker.
EBIT came to 86.4 million euros ($97 million) in the April-to-June period, falling short of the average estimate of 91.9 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The Austrian company confirmed its 2016 target of adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 405 million euros but said negative foreign exchange effects would lower the target by 10 million euros.
($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 Swedish banking group SEB proposed raising its dividend for 2016 as reported fourth-quarter operating profit beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.