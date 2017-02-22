BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
VIENNA Feb 22 Austrian brickmaker Wienerberger reported a slightly bigger than expected 9 percent increase in its 2016 core profit, helped by accelerating demand in residential construction in Europe and the U.S.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 404 million euros ($425 million), the group said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected adjusted full-year EBITDA of 395 million euros.
Wienerberger said it plans to increase its dividend payment by 35 percent to 0.27 euros per share for 2016. ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14