* Cold and snowy conditions depressed volumes in Q1

* U.S. volumes grew in Q1

* Sees Pipelife deal boosting revenue, EBITDA this year (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, May 9 Wienerberger, the world's largest brickmaker, gave a wary outlook for business on Wednesday after severe weather in Europe hit construction activity in the first quarter.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 82 percent to 2.1 million euros ($2.7 million), lagging the average estimate of 5.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm said it expected significant growth in revenue and EBITDA this year thanks to the full consolidation of plastic pipe maker Pipelife, in which it bought the half it did not already own in February.

But Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said he was still wary about underlying business conditions.

"From the current point of view, I expect a continuation of the difficult market environment in Eastern Europe," he said in a statement.

Poland, Wienerberger's largest market in the region, should be "relatively stable" and Russia is seeing dynamic residential construction, but further declines in other eastern European countries seem possible, he added.

In western Europe, he expected moderate growth in Germany given a backlog of building permits, slight growth in Scandinavia and a stable market in Britain.

"Our expectations for the Netherlands are unfortunately becoming reality, with a continuing decline in construction activity," he said.

He was cautiously optimistic about trends in the U.S. market.

"I assume U.S. new residential construction has bottomed out and see stable to slightly positive development this year. However, I do not want to appear too euphoric despite the improvement in volumes during recent months because the effects of the mild weather on demand for building materials in the USA are not clear," he said.

He confirmed Wienerberger's goal to break even in North America at the EBITDA level in 2012.

Wienerberger said it expected anti-trust approval soon of the Pipelife deal, which reduces its reliance on new home construction and lets it tap demand for new and upgraded utility networks across Europe.

The deal will increase annual revenues by around 800 million and EBITDA by around 70 million euros.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)