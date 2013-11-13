* EBITDA 104 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 103 mln eur

* Full-year EBITDA, savings targets confirmed

* UK new-build loan incentives lift key European market

VIENNA, Nov 13 Wienerberger, the world's biggest brickmaker, reported higher third-quarter sales and earnings on Wednesday helped by a cheap loans scheme for new-build home buyers in Britain.

The Austrian company, which is reaping the benefits of restructuring with lower costs, reiterated its forecast for full-year core profit of 260 million euros ($349 million), a 6 percent increase.

Wienerberger reported quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) that rose 4 percent and sales up 2 percent despite a slower-than-expected recovery in demand in Europe, where it makes 90 percent of its sales.

EBITDA was 104 million euros, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, while sales were 773 million euros, beating the poll average.

Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said Britain had been the bright spot in an otherwise depressed European market, with sales in general lower than in the crisis year of 2009.

"The European new-build market is still very tough," he told journalists. "I see no big positive signs at the moment," he added, saying that despite shoots of economic recovery in Europe, would-be home buyers were having trouble getting loans.

Irish building-supplies merchant Grafton, which cut its workforce by a quarter and more than halved its net debt after the financial crisis, is switching its listing to London and focusing expansion on the recovering UK market.

Analysts fear a new housing price bubble in Britain stoked by the government's "Help To Buy" scheme that allows borrowers to buy a home with a deposit of just 5 percent.