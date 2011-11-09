* Q3 net profit after minorities and hybrids 19.1 mln eur vs 17.1 mln yr ago

* Q3 sales rise 10 pct to 569.5 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 557 mln

* Reuters poll average was for net profit of 20.3 mln after minorities (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Nov 9 Wienerberger , the world's biggest brick maker, expects to grow in 2012 despite consumer uncertainty that is dampening demand in key markets such as Poland, southeast Europe, Belgium and Britain.

"I assume that we absolutely will be able to grow again amid market trends that will probably be very difficult," Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch told reporters. "That has to remain our goal."

Wienerberger on Wednesday stuck to its 2011 outlook while posting 10 percent rises in third-quarter sales and operative earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Scheuch reiterated the group would post a 2011 net profit after two years of losses even though retail customers who generate 80 percent of sales were being put off by the euro zone's debt crisis.

"If people have money to build, they of course will stand back and wait if they are totally uncertain about the future," Scheuch said.

Shares in the group have fallen nearly 40 percent this year, underperforming the wider STOXX 600 European Construction and Materials index which has lost around a fifth.

The stock trades at over 40 times 12-month forward earnings, a big premium to construction materials groups such as Heidelbergcement , Lafarge, Holcim and Saint-Gobain , according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst estimates by their previous accuracy.

Holcim, the world's second-largest cement maker, posted a 25 percent drop in third-quarter profit as price hikes failed to completely offset the strong Swiss franc and rising costs.

Lafarge last week reported a decline in third-quarter profits and said it continued to see cement demand rising, driven by fast construction growth in emerging markets.

Saint-Gobain last month reported a higher-than-expected 2.6 percent rise in third-quarter sales while warning that a weak economy could take a toll on growth in the final three months. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Michael Shields)