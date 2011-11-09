VIENNA Nov 9 Wienerberger , the world's biggest brick maker, expects to grow in 2012 despite consumer uncertainty that is dampening demand in key markets such as Poland, southeast Europe, Belgium and Britain.

"I assume that we absolutely will be able to grow again amid market trends that will probably be very difficult," Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch told reporters. "That has to remain our goal."

Wienerberger on Wednesday stuck to its 2011 outlook while posting 10 percent rises in third-quarter sales and operative earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Michael Shields)