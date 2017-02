VIENNA Feb 21 Wienerberger, the world's biggest brick maker, proposed raising its dividend by a fifth to 0.12 euros per share after swinging to a 2011 profit following two years of losses.

It said it could not give specific guidance for 2012 "because visibility in two key regions -- eastern Europe and the USA -- is still limited".

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and special items slipped 11 percent to 44.9 million euros ($59.6 million), beating the average estimate of 43.5 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)