* Q2 sales 591.6 mln vs poll avg 597 mln

VIENNA, Aug 17 Wienerberger (WBSV.VI), the world's biggest brick maker, expects a good second half and is not bracing for recession, it said while posting second-quarter core profit that rose in line with market expectations.

"I expect...that we will have a clear rise in profit for the full year as well. That will flatten out somewhat over the second half but we will absolutely produce a good second half," Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch told reporters.

He said the group would post a full-year net profit after two years of losses and saw solid demand ahead for housing markets in key markets such as Germany, France and Belgium.

"I assume that a large recession is not about to break over us," he said, adding business continued to perform well in Poland, its most important eastern European market.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose just over 10 percent to 111.6 million euros ($157.2 million), narrowly ahead of the average estimate of 109 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nLDE77F0R2]

The company, which late on Tuesday said it would buy back up to 2 percent of its share capital by Nov. 22 and could use the shares as an acquisition currency, has no takeovers planned at the moment, Scheuch said.

Shares in the group have fallen more than a third this year, underperforming the wider STOXX 600 European Construction and Materials index .SXOP which has lost a fifth. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)