UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
VIENNA Nov 13 Wienerberger, the world's biggest brickmaker, reported higher third-quarter sales and earnings helped by a cheap loans scheme for new-build home buyers in Britain.
The Austrian company, which is reaping the benefits of restructuring with lower costs, reiterated its forecast on Wednesday for full-year core profit of 260 million euros ($349 million), a 6 percent increase.
Wienerberger reported quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) that rose 4 percent and sales up 2 percent despite a slower-than-expected recovery in demand in Europe, where it makes 90 percent of its sales.
EBITDA was 104 million euros, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, while sales were 773 million euros, beating the poll average.
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher