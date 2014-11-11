BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
Nov 11 Wierzyciel SA :
* Said on Monday Q3 revenue was 1.3 million zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q3 operating profit 336,888 zlotys versus 312,497 zlotys a year earlier
* Q3 net profit 131,806 zlotys versus 130,253 zlotys a year earlier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.